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Weekend Check Nov 13-15: Wurstfest, disco fashion, books, and Austin artists
By Allison Miller,8 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas — Ready to polka, shop for local art, or spend a day among books and authors? There’s plenty happening around Central Texas this weekend, November 13–15. Wurstfest is wrapping up its 65th year in New Braunfels. The German-Texas festival at Landa Park runs through Sunday, November 15, with live music, dancing, food, carnival rides and entertainment on five stages.