undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mother says 15-year-old son's alleged killer was driven to deadly shooting by his own mom
By Karina Hollingsworth,8 days ago
SAN ANTONIO - A Hondo mother is pleading for justice for her 15-year-old son, Caleb Remmy who was gunned down near a convenience store in October. Caleb’s mother Emily Remmy says her son was killed by a 16-year-old boy who had been bullying him since last year after the family reported the suspect to the police for stealing his bike. Remmy says the bike was returned the same day, and later that night so did the 16-year-old boy.
10