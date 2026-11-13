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Dr. Earnest Pugh to Headline Worship Nights Holiday Celebration at City Winery Atlanta
By Maria Jackson 27 Magazine,8 days ago
Dr. Earnest Pugh brings an evening of gospel to Atlanta on Wednesday, December 23, 2026, starting at 8:00 PM. The event, dubbed Worship Nights Holiday Celebration, will showcase the acclaimed gospel artist’s uplifting music and inspirational message. A Stellar and Emmy Award winner, Dove Award nominee, and seven-time No....