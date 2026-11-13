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TGU 2026 live stream ft. Arslan Ash, Farzeen, Mulgold, LowHigh, Rangchu, JeonDDing, Xian, ChrisG, Atif, Justin Wong, Summit, Gamera, Knee and more
By Nicholas MajinTenshinhan Taylor,3 days ago
TGU — also known as Thaiger Uppercut — is back for 2026 and it's taking place in Pak Kret, Thailand. Notable players attending include TM|Arslan Ash, Falcons|Farzeen, GEN|Mulgold, KRX|LowHigh, Varrel|Rangchu, VIT|JeonDDing, Xian, ONIC|NYChrisG, Falcons|Atif, Basilisk|Justin Wong, IMM|Summit, GS|Gamera, KRX|Knee, Kkokkoma, Yagami, NIP|Meo-IL, VIT|KingReyJr, VP|Mangja, GTW|XiaoXu, Shou-san, Lagless|Shio, GTW|XiaoZhai, PAR|JoeCrush, HM|Hafiz Tanveer, KRX|iKARi, TY, DRX|Poka, DNS|LLon, MetallicCake, Varrel|Ao, ONIC|Book, Varrel|Pinya, Striga|Ti, GTW|SunHui, Lagless|Gobou, IMM|Lox, MindRPG, b3lLz, ONIC|Rest, ORC|Dawood Sikandar, Falcons|Numan Ch, AK, KRX|Focus, Watanabe, WBG|XCC, KRX|Crescent, Eyemusician, Osakana-san, Mori|Dudeakoff, Miraiasu, Hinoki no Bou and many more.