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US liability costs surge as claim severity outpaces inflation
By Roxanne San Jose,8 days ago
Litigation-driven claim costs are running well ahead of general economic inflation across four US liability lines, compressing the gap between what insurers are booking and what renewal pricing can recover. The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I), based in Malvern, Pa., published research on November 12, 2026, finding that US auto and general liability insurers absorbed between $274.8 billion and $337 billion in excess losses and related expenses from 2016 through 2025 that cannot be explained by general inflation alone – representing 16% to 19.6% of total booked losses across all four lines studied.