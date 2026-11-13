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UPDATE: One person injured in stabbing on Franklin Street in South Bend, investigation ongoing
By ABC57 News Staff,8 days ago
UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department reports the stabbing victim's injuries are non-life-threatening and that the investigation is ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY: SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A person was injured in a stabbing at 2100 Franklin Street in South Bend. St. Joseph County Dispatch says the call came in just after...