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From Team Meetings to Team Missions: A New Approach to Corporate Events
By Jasmine Daniels,8 days ago
Most corporate events put people in the same room, cater food and drinks, and hope conversation happens. But the leaders who want to truly strengthen connection are moving toward events that offer an experience more memorable than networking over appetizers. Decision Tactical in North Orlando invites teams to go beyond standard happy hours and predictable team-building exercises.