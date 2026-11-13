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8 Stablecoin Infrastructure Providers Powering Stablecoin-Backed Corporate Cards in 2026
By Milos Djukanovic,8 days ago
The 8 providers behind stablecoin-backed corporate cards in 2026, mapped by layer: stablecoin rails, issuers, processors and program managers, with network partnerships and country coverage. For most of card issuing’s history, launching a program in a new country meant a local bank account, a local BIN sponsor, and pre-funded balances...