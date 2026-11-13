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Napoli, De Bruyne to leave as early as January? The “we’ll see” on PSV, his wife’s attack and Van Bommel’s advice
By Emanuele Tramacere,8 days ago
The Napoli playmaker, who scored against Belgium, could leave as early as January. A first-half equaliser from Kevin De Bruyne in the 27th minute helped Belgium beat Turkey, keeping the Red Devils' hopes of reaching the Nations League finals alive. Sunday's big match against Italy will decide everything, but two issues have dominated talk about the Napoli midfielder's present and, above all, his future: concern over the medicine he took on the pitch after the goal ("I wasn't feeling very well," he said after the match) and his post-match comments.