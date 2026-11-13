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Van der Gijp has a clear opinion on PSV’s flirtation with De Bruyne
By Rian Rosendaal,8 days ago
René van der Gijp sees little point in talks between PSV and Kevin De Bruyne. The Voetbal International analyst believes the 35-year-old Napoli midfielder is past his best. ''A special player. But he used up his energy at Manchester City,'' Van der Gijp says in response to news that De Bruyne could make his debut in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.