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Contract details and announcement date: Pochettino picks up the pen to sign for Manchester United
By Loai Mohamed,8 days ago
According to the British newspaper "The Sun", Manchester United agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pochettino on Friday. The club have also agreed to pay the 7.4 million pound release clause to free the Argentine from his deal with the United States national team. An official announcement is expected today. Pochettino...