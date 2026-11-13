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'I don’t feel sorry for you!' - Jamie Carragher delivers brutal verdict on Michael Carrick after Manchester United sacking
By Muhammad Zaki,8 days ago
Despite overseeing a £155 million summer spending spree, the 45-year-old was relieved of his duties just 10 league matches into the new campaign. He managed 15 games across all competitions this term, but a catastrophic start left United sitting in the relegation places. This rapid decline ultimately forced the club's hierarchy to pull the plug and seek immediate change.