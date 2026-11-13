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Between Milan's dream and Salah's allure: Van Dijk at a crossroads
By Karim Malim,3 days ago
According to the Italian newspaper "Calciomercato", Milan have returned to seriously considering a move for Van Dijk, with the club's owner, Gerry Cardinale, having placed the Dutch defender among his plans since last summer. Rossoneri officials believe his signing could prove an exceptional addition, much like the impact Croatia's Luka Modric has made since arriving at the club in the summer of 2025.