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Incoming Man Utd boss Mauricio Pochettino given ‘mob’ warning & ‘deadwood’ advice as Premier League title winner explains when Argentine will be judged
By Chris Burton,8 days ago
Mauricio Pochettino has been given a “mob” warning and “deadwood” transfer advice ahead of taking over as Manchester United manager, with Paul Parker explaining to GOAL when the Argentine tactician will be judged. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss is set to take in two more games as head coach of the USMNT before picking up reins at Old Trafford that have been prised from the hands of Michael Carrick.