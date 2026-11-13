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Gavi snubs transfer interest from Bayern Munich and Napoli to fight for Barcelona spot amid fierce midfield competition at Camp Nou
By Adhe Makayasa,8 days ago
Reports from Marca reveal that the idea of departing Catalonia has never "crossed the player's mind", while sporting director Deco has zero desire to sanction a sale. Both the 22-year-old's camp and club hierarchy insist his future is completely secure despite recent enquiries from Italy and Germany. Having made 175 senior appearances since joining La Masia from Real Betis in 2015, the academy graduate wants to stay put.