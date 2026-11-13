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Bayern Munich “bought the risk too”: Oliver Kahn levels accusations against Uli Hoeneß over comments about Jamal Musiala
By Oliver Maywurm,3 days ago
Former Bayern Munich goalkeeper and board chairman Oliver Kahn has criticised recent comments by the club's honorary president Uli Hoeneß about Jamal Musiala's situation. A club should "not act as though fulfilling a contract it signed itself were an act of special humanity. The club did not just buy the player's performances. It bought the risk too," Kahn wrote on LinkedIn, referring to Hoeneß's controversial comments last weekend.