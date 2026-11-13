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FY27 city budget appropriation comes amid continued concerns over nearly $6 million allocated to consultants
By Rose Howell,8 days ago
As the city prepares to pass its fiscal year 2027 budget, millions allocated for contracted consulting continue to frustrate residents. “They’re still seeing us spend huge amounts of dollars on consulting fees when so much of it should and could be done in-house,” said Ald. Clare Kelly (1st), who has long been critical of the city’s spending.