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A mother's grief becomes a lifeline for others through the Dandelion Project
By WUFT,8 days ago
In a quiet Ocala cemetery, a disconnected phone is helping grieving families find comfort in the words left unsaid. For Lisa Bolton, the wind phone offers a way to reconnect with her daughter, Kerri, who died from a fentanyl overdose in 2019. Through the Dandelion Project, a nonprofit she started with Kerri, Bolton now helps others navigate grief and addiction, including Christina Sloane, a mother who lost her daughter to stillbirth.