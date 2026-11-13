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Kern County says 30,054 ballots still unprocessed as election concerns raised at meeting
By Michelle Roldan, Eyewitness News,3 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Questions about Kern County’s election process surfaced during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting as the county continued processing ballots from the November election, with more than 30,000 still estimated to be outstanding. During public comment, speakers raised concerns ranging from discarded election equipment...
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