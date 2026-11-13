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How I Used 0% Business Credit to Fund My Own Business, Then Built a 7-Figure Academy Teaching Others to Do the Same with Alec Delpuech
3 days ago
Alec Delpuech secured $150K in 0% business credit, used it to fund his own business, then built Credit Coach Academy to teach entrepreneurs the exact same system. Funding Desk – Check out Alec’s website to learn more about business funding and the Capital Partner Program. Alec Delpuech YouTube...