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Van Hollen announces run for Democratic Senate leader
By UPI,3 days ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen announced that he will run for Senate majority leader, challenging Sen. Chuck Schumer for the position. “In this election, the American people called for change. They called for a change from Donald Trump’s disastrous policies — but even bigger than that, a change from the status quo that isn’t working for working people,” Van Hollen of Maryland said in a Thursday statement.