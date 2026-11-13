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Oppo's pocket gimbal camera said to debut this year, wide-foldable also coming soon
By Siddharth,3 days ago
Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared details of several flagship products Oppo is reportedly planning to launch soon. The products will include a pocket gimbal camera, a wide-screen foldable, and a wide candybar flagship with a 16:9 display. According to the leak, Oppo's pocket gimbal camera, reportedly codenamed Fuyao, will...