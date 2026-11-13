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Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Update on Future After Trade Deadline
By J.R. DeGroote,8 days ago
Dillon Gabriel remained with the Cleveland Browns following the trade deadline and he could stick around for a while. While Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have commanded most of the attention, Gabriel could still figure into the team’s plans beyond this crowded season. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson outlined that possibility and why the Browns didn’t move Gabriel for a modest return.