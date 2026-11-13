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Lionel Scaloni explains decision to drop Rodrigo De Paul from Argentina squad and hopes Leandro Paredes sees suspension reduced
By Adhe Makayasa,3 days ago
Scaloni addressed the midfield pair's absence during Thursday's press conference after Argentine Football Association president Claudio Tapia officially announced his new deal running until July 2030. While De Paul was left out of the November camp for technical reasons, Boca Juniors playmaker Paredes is currently serving a 10-match FIFA ban alongside a $90,000 fine. Nevertheless, the manager stressed that neither player has been permanently discarded by La Albiceleste.