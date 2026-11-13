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Roberto Mancini reveals wrong Esposito brother took missed penalty in Italy's famous win over France
By Donny Afroni,8 days ago
The Nations League clash between Italy and France was marked by a bizarre moment involving the Esposito brothers. After falling behind to an early Michael Olise goal following a Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake, Italy fought back. Francesco Pio Esposito restored parity, but the drama intensified when Italy were awarded their first penalty of the night. Sebastiano Esposito stepped up to take the kick instead of his brother, only to see his effort fly wide of the target, leaving fans and coaching staff questioning the selection in the heat of the moment.