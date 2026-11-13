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Terawatt Infrastructure Expands National Charging Network With Four New Fleet Depots
8 days ago
Terawatt Infrastructure, a full-stack charging infrastructure platform for autonomous and electric fleets, today announced four new purpose-built charging depots supporting leading customers in key U.S. markets. The new sites in South San Francisco, Nashville, Miami, and Dallas together deliver 22 megawatts (MW) of dedicated charging capacity, enough to charge more than 3,000 vehicles per day.