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CJ Stroud Makes Feelings Clear on Browns QB Deshaun Watson
By J.R. DeGroote,3 days ago
CJ Stroud had nothing but good things to say about Deshaun Watson ahead of their critical Week 10 clash. With Watson set to return to the Cleveland Browns‘ lineup against his former team Sunday, Stroud offered a personal perspective on the quarterback across the field. He credited Watson with supporting him during his college career and said he enjoyed watching him play for Houston.