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Dangerous ‘prank’: Talent police warn against taking the ‘Door Kick Challenge’
3 days ago
Five reports in recent weeks of young people kicking doors, running away. The Talent Police Department is warning residents about a dangerous social media trend known as the “Door Kick Challenge,” according to a Facebook post by the department Wednesday, which says the challenge encourages juveniles and young adults to run up to homes, kick or strike doors then flee.