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LIVING ANATOMY OF THE PERICARDIAL SPACE: A GUIDE FOR IMAGING AND INTERVENTIONS
By Shumpei Mori,3 days ago
The pericardium of the human heart has received increased attention in recent times due to interest in the epicardial approach for cardiac interventions to treat cardiac arrhythmias refractory to conventional endocardial approaches. To support further clinical application of this technique, it is fundamental to appreciate the living anatomy of the pericardial space, as well as its relationships to the surrounding structures. The anatomy of the pericardial space, however, is extremely difficult regions to visualize. This is due to its complex three dimensionality, and the ‘potential’ nature of the space, which becomes obvious only when there is collection of pericardial fluid. This ‘potential’ space, which is bounded by the epicardium and pericardium, can now be visualized by special techniques as we now report, permitting appreciation of its living morphology. Current sources of knowledge are limited to the dissection images, surgical images, and/or illustrations which are not necessarily precise or sufficient to provide relevant comprehensive anatomical knowledge to those undertaking the epicardial approach. We demonstrate, for the first time, the three-dimensional living anatomy of the pericardial space relative to its surrounding structures. We also provide correlative anatomy of the left sternocostal triangle as a common site for subxiphoid access. We anticipate our report serving as a tool for education of imaging and interventional specialists.