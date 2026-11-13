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Scott Colom wins Mississippi Senate Election over Incumbent Republican Hyde-Smith
By SRN News,3 days ago
Democratic nominee Scott Colom won the Mississippi Senate election over Republican incumbent Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Associated Press reported Wednesday. Colom, a local district attorney, will be the first Black senator from Mississippi since the post-Civil War Reconstruction Era. His projected victory – which was not considered likely by national...