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Darth Vader’s Screen-Used Lightsaber From 'The Empire Strikes Back' Sells for a Record $4.875 Million USD
By Store,3 days ago
A definitive piece of cinema history just commanded an unprecedented premium at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction. On Thursday, a screen-used Darth Vader light saber went under the hammer at a public event hosted by Heritage Auctions and officially sold for an astounding $4.875 million USD. The highly coveted prop was prominently wielded by the character during the production of both The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Specifically, this exact weapon was utilized during the climactic Cloud City duel where Vader famously delivers the devastating revelation to Luke Skywalker, stating, “I am your father.”