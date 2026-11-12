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Storms Have Battered This Massachusetts Lighthouse For Over 200 Years And It Still Stands
By Kathleen Ferris,4 days ago
I still can’t get over the fact that people moved this lighthouse. Not rebuilt it. Moved the whole brick tower 453 feet away from the edge of a crumbling cliff. That happened in 1996, and somehow it makes the place feel even more stubborn in the best way. The first lighthouse here went up in 1797, while George Washington was still president, and the light is still doing its job more than two centuries later.