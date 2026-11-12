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Jewelry Makers Will Love This Tennessee Bead Shop With 3,200+ Square Feet of Supplies
By Amna,4 days ago
If you love making jewelry, imagine stepping into a store where thousands of beads, sparkling crystals, natural stones, and creative possibilities surround you. That’s exactly what awaits at Bead-Therapy in Chattanooga, Tennessee, a specialty bead shop offering more than 3,200 square feet of jewelry-making supplies. Whether you’re a beginner...
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