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The San Antonio Missions
4 days ago
The five San Antonio Missions make up some of the most beautiful historic structures and locations in Texas. They are spaced over approximately eight miles along the San Antonio River running southward from the one we know as the Alamo. The local missions were built by Spain, part of an array of missions that stretched from Florida to California. Two of the primary purposes the missions served were to help spread Catholicism and to encourage expansion and settlements across its colonial territories. The Spanish also hoped that settlements on the border of land held by the French might help stabilize its holdings.