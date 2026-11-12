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Cherokee County Inmate Roster
4 days ago
Arrest date, name, age, arresting agency, charges, bond, and release status/date. 11-2-2026 at 2:30 pm, Matthew Brian Myers, age 52, CCSO, probation violation, aggravated assault of LEO: w/ deadly weapon, battery of LEO: reckless w/ bodily harm, aggravated escape from custody: felony offender, possess opiates/opium/narcotic drug and certain stimulants, use/possess drug paraphernalia/human body, interference with LEO: obstruct/resist: felony X2, theft of prop/services; value $1000 to $25000, aggravated sexual battery: force, aggravated battery; cause great bodily harm, domestic battery; knowingly/reckless body harm 3rd/subs, $33,000 bond, in custody.