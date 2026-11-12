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LSC Week Eleven Preview
4 days ago
The two big headlines of the week deal with the LSC’s playoff hopes:. Central Washington won big against Western New Mexico and now hold all tiebreakers over their closest pursuers in the LSC, making CWU holds at least a share of LSC championship for the second straight year and earns a playoff spot for the fourth straight season and the fifth time in the past six seasons.Next up, before the inevitable game with Western Colorado (I know CWU fans will want to beat me from pillar to post if it happens), will be a chance to finish two straight undefeated seasons in conference play with a game at WT.