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How Scott Colom defied the odds to go from DA to Mississippi's Democratic U.S. senator
4 days ago
It took over a week to count the votes, but Democrat Scott Colom will be the next senator from Mississippi. Last night, The Associated Press called the close race for Colom over Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith. This is a historic upset in a state that has not sent a Black senator to Washington since the 1870s. It also represents a massive shift in Mississippi politics. Elise Catrion Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting has our report.