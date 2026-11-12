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Chansky’s Notebook: Style of Play
By Art Chansky,4 days ago
Is Michael Malone’s NBA style of play going to work in college? Through three games, I’m not sure there’s a clear answer. Carolina fans on social media are debating the approach Malone is using with the Tar Heels so far. A long time pro coach who won the NBA championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023, Malone told the local media he wants the offense to focus on three-pointers and layups. But he might favor using his best players where they excel, which seems to be in the midrange and paint for pseudo-point guard Terrence Brown. And his post players have struggled to consistently rebound so far, which will hurt you in college ball.