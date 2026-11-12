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Chairshot NFL News Report (11/12/2026): Watson Returns, Beck Gets His Shot & Cousins Prepares for Vikings Debut
By Chairshot,4 days ago
Deshaun Watson returns for Cleveland, Carson Beck earns his first NFL start, Kirk Cousins prepares for Minnesota, and Puka Nacua faces a lengthy absence. The NFL’s quarterback carousel continued spinning Wednesday, with Cleveland officially returning Deshaun Watson to its starting lineup and Arizona announcing that rookie Carson Beck will make his first career start. Minnesota, meanwhile, is preparing Kirk Cousins for a potential return to the field just days after acquiring him from Las Vegas at the trade deadline.