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Best Chili Recipes, Tips, and Leftover Ideas
By Amanda Kelley Webb,4 days ago
We’re moms. We’re busy. One-pot meals are a lifesaver right now. There is nothing that makes my day a little easier than knowing I can do some prep work in the morning, basically do nothing in the kitchen all afternoon, and still have dinner on the table without any hassle. And when we’re raising hungry kids, meals need to be hearty. So, chili it is. I’ve made so many chili recipes and like to think that I’ve mastered the technique of making the best chili. Or at least how to make chili so my kids will eat it (and like it!).