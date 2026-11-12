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Beyond Diuresis: The Expanding Role of Nonsteroidal MRAs in Heart Failure With or Without CKD
4 days ago
This activity is intended for cardiologists, diabetologists, endocrinologists, primary care physicians, nephrologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses, and pharmacists. The goal of this activity is for learners to be better able to optimize treatment strategies by understanding the mechanistic rationale, evidence base, and practical integration of nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists...