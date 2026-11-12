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The Atlanta Voice and Wellstar Health System Present “Off The Top,” a Men's Community Health Forum
By The Atlanta Voice Staff Reports,4 days ago
It's time to put men's health at the center of the conversation. The Atlanta Voice, in partnership with Wellstar Health System, will host “Off The Top: Men's Health — A Community Health Forum” on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Atlanta Voice, located at 633 Pryor Street SW in Atlanta. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.