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The Beat Reporters: Aiden Flora’s Breakout Season, Jaylen Raynor’s Turnaround & Iowa State’s Future
By Aiden Wyatt,4 days ago
Jake Brend, Jackson Pence, and Rob Gray preview Iowa State-Cincinnati and discuss the Cyclones’ chances of finishing the season strong. The guys dive into Aiden Flora’s breakout year and future in Ames, Jaylen Raynor’s progress, Iowa State’s injury situation, and the roster decisions ahead. Plus, takeaways from the basketball win over Southern. Presented by Kelderman Manufacturing.