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Southern Michigan Tackles Deer Overpopulation with Regional Strategies
4 days ago
Regional Collaboration Targets Growing Deer Populations in Southern Michigan. As deer populations continue to rise in southern Michigan, local communities are joining forces to address the challenges posed by these growing herds. The initiative, spearheaded by regional coalitions, aims to enhance public safety, curb overbrowsing, and protect biodiversity in natural surroundings.