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Community center thankful for volunteers who keep it going
By Lori York, 50+ Community Center Director,4 days ago
During this season of gratitude, the center extends a heartfelt thank you to the wonderful community that makes it such a welcoming place. Special appreciation goes to the volunteers who generously give their time and talents to lead programs, prepare, serve and clean up after the Monday lunches, share their knowledge through presentations, assist participants at the front desk and serve on the board. Their kindness and commitment create opportunities for friendship, connection and learning. The center is truly grateful for all they do.