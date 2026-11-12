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Stroke survivors get a first-of-its-kind anticoagulant; Queens day care director admits $127M Medicare, Medicaid fraud; ovarian cancer may leave an early mark in the blood — Morning Medical Update
4 days ago
The top news stories in medicine today: The FDA approves the first factor XIa inhibitor to reduce the risk of a repeat stroke; a Queens adult day care program director pleads guilty in a $127 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme; researchers tie a blood RNA signal to the precancerous stage of ovarian cancer.