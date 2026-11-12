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Tracking the chain: Better data strengthens traceability
By Michael Gordon,4 days ago
For dairy processors, traceability does not end when a product leaves the processing plant. In many cases, that is when maintaining visibility becomes more difficult. Finished products may move from a plant to a processor-owned distribution center, third-party cold-storage facility, refrigerated carrier, distributor and ultimately a retail or foodservice customer. Every handoff creates another opportunity for product and data to become disconnected.