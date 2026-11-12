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Kennedy Center plans Ticketmaster switch, raising conflict of interest concerns
4 days ago
Every December, the Kennedy Center Honors puts a spotlight on major stars in the performing arts. With the center's main theater still closed, this year's event will be held at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Now, that's not the only change. The arts complex is preparing to switch its ticketing operations to the behemoth Ticketmaster. An NPR investigation has found that move raises ethical concerns. NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has been looking into this. So, Anastasia, the big event is coming soon with lots of changes. What are some of the changes?