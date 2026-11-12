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Trump proposed a 'secret weapon' to police colleges. It will soon become reality
4 days ago
The Trump administration has made a lot of big changes to federal education policy - changes that have been hard to miss, such as trying to dismantle the U.S. Education Department. But the latest change could allow the administration to police political speech on college campuses, and it's gone largely unnoticed. And that's because, as NPR's Cory Turner reports, it's hidden inside a singularly boring word.