undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Southern Michigan communities turn to regional management of growing deer herds
By Michigan Public,4 days ago
Communities in southern Michigan with growing deer populations are increasingly pursuing a regional approach to managing herds. The coalitions' goals are multi-faceted: human safety, by reducing car crashes with deer, reducing overbrowsing and protecting biodiversity in natural areas, and keeping herds of deer out of neighborhoods and people's yards. The...